Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $276.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $249.00 to $276.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.72.
NYSE:UNP opened at $246.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.48. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $256.11.
In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
