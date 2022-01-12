$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will post sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $779.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $4.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.58 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.