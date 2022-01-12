$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will post sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $779.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $4.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.58 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.