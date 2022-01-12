Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Separately, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of AVNW opened at $31.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.91. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Somesh Singh bought 2,000 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.79 per share, with a total value of $61,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $184,505.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,452 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

