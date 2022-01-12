Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZBH. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.43.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $128.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $116.60 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.08.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,645,000 after buying an additional 35,225 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

