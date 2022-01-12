Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Shares Down 0.3%

Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.43 and last traded at $17.58. 437,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 550,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile (NYSE:ONL)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of office buildings. Orion Office REIT is based in SAN DIEGO.

