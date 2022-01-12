Short Interest in Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Drops By 17.3%

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,100 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 452,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 89.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSBHF opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $33.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Mitsubishi Corp. engages in the provision of services utilizing the function of general trading. It operates through the following segments: Global Environmental and Infrastructure, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Energy Business, Metals, Machinery, Chemicals, Living Essentials, and Others.

