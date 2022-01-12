Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,561,700 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 3,080,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 624.8 days.

Polymetal International stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.25.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

