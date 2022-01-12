Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Trading Up 0.9%

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.75 and last traded at $27.75. Approximately 631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 35,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

