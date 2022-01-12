Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Franklin Electric Co., Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Franklin Electric in a research note issued on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $90.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.42 and its 200 day moving average is $86.11. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $68.66 and a 12 month high of $96.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Franklin Electric by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,355,000 after acquiring an additional 218,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Franklin Electric by 44.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,977,000 after acquiring an additional 213,071 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 18.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 919,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,422,000 after purchasing an additional 141,851 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth $9,962,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 41.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 101,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $258,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $77,311.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,654 shares of company stock worth $1,446,505 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

