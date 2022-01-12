Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Decreased by Analyst

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lexington Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The business had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,619,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,150,000 after buying an additional 38,095 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 39.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 17,598 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 18.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 365,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 55,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,613,000. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.76%.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

