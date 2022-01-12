Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Raised by Analyst

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS.

FRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

FRC stock opened at $205.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $143.60 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 15,848.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,070 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth $206,308,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 187.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,146,000 after purchasing an additional 983,528 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth $128,500,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth $104,657,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

