Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

TPX has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

TPX stock opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

