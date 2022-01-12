Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

COLB opened at $36.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.75. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 335.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

