Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.48. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.41 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.60.

S&P Global stock opened at $441.02 on Monday. S&P Global has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $106.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $463.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,229,730,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 77,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,854 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in S&P Global by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

