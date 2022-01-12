Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Increased by Analyst

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $61.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.51. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $66.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

