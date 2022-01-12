Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Issued By Capital One Financial

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

CLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

NYSE CLR opened at $51.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.76. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 90.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Hamm acquired 117,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012 over the last ninety days. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

