Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Bank of America from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SWKS. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.85.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $156.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.05. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,465 shares of company stock worth $12,538,523 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,527,394,000 after buying an additional 122,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,331,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $683,889,000 after buying an additional 333,007 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,435,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

