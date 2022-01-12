Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

HL has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

NYSE:HL opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94, a PEG ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,740,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 268.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,286 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 340.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,293,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,828 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,967,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1,596.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,225,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.