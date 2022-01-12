Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $1,200.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price objective (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $900.94.

TSLA stock opened at $1,064.40 on Monday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,070.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $862.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 344.47, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock worth $4,500,554,314. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,766.7% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

