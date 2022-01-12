Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Histogen Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing patented technologies which replace and regenerates tissues in the body. The company’s technology platform utilizes cell conditioned media and extracellular matrix materials produced by hypoxia-induced multipotent cells, developing therapeutic products. Histogen Inc., formerly known as Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ HSTO opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Histogen has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Histogen had a negative net margin of 1,018.14% and a negative return on equity of 84.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Histogen will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Histogen during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Histogen by 67.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Histogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Histogen by 624.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 149,336 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Histogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

