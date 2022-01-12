Shutterstock Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,855 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,148% compared to the typical volume of 216 put options.

A number of research analysts have commented on SSTK shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 16,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,995,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,572 shares of company stock valued at $19,751,214 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 118.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSTK stock opened at $99.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $62.21 and a 52 week high of $128.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.38.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.