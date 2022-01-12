Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) PT Raised to C$61.00 at CIBC

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRRSF opened at $36.36 on Monday. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.59.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

