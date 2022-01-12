ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) PT Lowered to €14.00

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €18.00 ($20.45) to €14.00 ($15.91) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PBSFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ProSiebenSat.1 Media has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of PBSFY stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.48. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 10.51%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

