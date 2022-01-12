Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AGI. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.56.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $7.34 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $9.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -122.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $84,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 100.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $128,000. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

