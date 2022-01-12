Analysts Offer Predictions for Meta Platforms Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a report issued on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.75 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

NASDAQ FB opened at $334.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total transaction of $26,356,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 746,590 shares of company stock valued at $247,729,364 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

