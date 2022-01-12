Marathon Oil Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Marathon Oil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

MRO opened at $18.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.95, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $18.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -399.93%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 36,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $753,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,806,000 after purchasing an additional 212,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 137.8% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 37,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 137,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

