Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Increased by Analyst

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Repligen in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RGEN. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.88.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $210.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.47. Repligen has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,932,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 54.9% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth $311,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 101.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total transaction of $474,089.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

