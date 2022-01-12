Under Armour, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Under Armour in a report issued on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $19.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Under Armour has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Under Armour by 121.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,189 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $26,781,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $20,180,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Under Armour by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,504,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,539,000 after acquiring an additional 761,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Under Armour by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after acquiring an additional 731,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

