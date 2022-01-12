Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for DuPont de Nemours, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for DuPont de Nemours in a research note issued on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.23.

Shares of DD opened at $83.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 11.06%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

