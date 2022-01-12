UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Trading Up 1.6%

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) was up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.87. Approximately 884 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.05.

About UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY)

UOL Group Ltd. engages in the investments in properties, subsidiaries, associated companies, and listed and unlisted securities. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services. The Property Development segment refers to the development of properties for sale.

