Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition (NASDAQ:GHAC) Trading Up 0.2%

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. 57,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 50,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHAC. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 286,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after buying an additional 499,553 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 123,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 858,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

