New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Short Interest Down 17.7% in December

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the November 30th total of 7,530,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NGD. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cormark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

NGD stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. New Gold has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in New Gold by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

