First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEP) Trading Up 1.3%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEP)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.06 and last traded at $42.98. 194,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 119,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.41.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.25.

