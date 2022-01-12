Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KERN opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $55.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.44. Akerna has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 million. Akerna had a negative net margin of 143.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akerna will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

KERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Akerna in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

In other news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane acquired 100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KERN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akerna by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 79,788 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akerna during the second quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akerna by 9.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 267,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Akerna during the third quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Akerna during the third quarter worth approximately $475,000. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

