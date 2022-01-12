iQIYI’s (IQ) Negative Rating Reaffirmed at OTR Global

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)‘s stock had its “negative” rating reaffirmed by analysts at OTR Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IQ. UBS Group cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.78.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($1.84). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

