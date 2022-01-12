Barclays Lowers Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target to $25.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s current price.

NAVI has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

NAVI stock opened at $21.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 27.93 and a quick ratio of 27.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.71. Navient has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navient will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Navient by 441.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 54.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 26.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 9.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

