Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Price Target Cut to $13.50

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MLCO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.48.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

MLCO stock opened at $9.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.84. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.8% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.