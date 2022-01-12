Barclays Trims Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Target Price to $27.00

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oportun Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $553.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.26. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $27.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.74 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 7.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 92.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 36.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 96,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.