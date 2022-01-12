Contrasting Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) & CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) and CACI International (NYSE:CACI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Embark Technology and CACI International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embark Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CACI International $6.04 billion 1.07 $457.44 million $18.40 15.01

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Embark Technology and CACI International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embark Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67 CACI International 0 1 7 0 2.88

Embark Technology currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 98.28%. CACI International has a consensus price target of $305.71, indicating a potential upside of 10.66%. Given Embark Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than CACI International.

Profitability

This table compares Embark Technology and CACI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embark Technology N/A N/A N/A CACI International 7.44% 18.10% 8.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.9% of Embark Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of CACI International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of CACI International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CACI International beats Embark Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Embark Technology Company Profile

Embark Trucks Inc. is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc., formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment. The Domestic Operations segment offers information solutions and services to U.S. federal government agencies, state and local governments, and commercial enterprises to different market areas, including business systems, command and control, communications, cyber security, enterprise information technology (IT), health, intelligence services, investigation and litigation support, logistics and material readiness, and surveillance and reconnaissance. The International Operations segment includes the provision of IT services and proprietary data and software products, serving commercial and government customers. The company was founded by Herb Karr and Harry Markowitz in July 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

