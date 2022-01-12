$607.63 Million in Sales Expected for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will post $607.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $611.80 million and the lowest is $602.00 million. Sleep Number reported sales of $567.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.80.

SNBR opened at $77.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.72. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $72.72 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,938,000 after acquiring an additional 116,381 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,062,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after acquiring an additional 121,866 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,584,000 after acquiring an additional 169,098 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after acquiring an additional 143,834 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

