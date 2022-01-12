Head to Head Survey: Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) & Brady (NYSE:BRC)

Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) and Brady (NYSE:BRC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dogness (International) and Brady’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dogness (International) $24.32 million 3.07 $1.51 million N/A N/A Brady $1.14 billion 2.40 $129.66 million $2.50 21.24

Brady has higher revenue and earnings than Dogness (International).

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dogness (International) and Brady, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dogness (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A Brady 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brady has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.97%. Given Brady’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brady is more favorable than Dogness (International).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Dogness (International) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Brady shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Brady shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dogness (International) and Brady’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dogness (International) N/A N/A N/A Brady 11.04% 15.07% 10.89%

Summary

Brady beats Dogness (International) on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series. The company was founded by Shilong Chen in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, China.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products. The WPS segment offers compliance products, which are sold under multiple brand names through catalogue and digital to a range of maintenance, repair, and operations customers. Its solutions include Brady LINK360 Software, Brady CenSys, and Brady SmartID Aerospace. The company was founded by William H. Brady Jr. in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

