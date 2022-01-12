Kilroy Realty Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Kilroy Realty in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

KRC stock opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The company had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.94%.

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.4% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 15.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 30.1% in the second quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

