Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Victory Capital in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

VCTR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

Shares of VCTR opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $226.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.44 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 19.10%.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $106,631,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $4,405,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028 over the last 90 days. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Victory Capital by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Victory Capital by 4.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Victory Capital by 7.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 74.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

