Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

KRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $54.59 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The business had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,091,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,752 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,455,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,973 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $69,534,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,378,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,219,000 after purchasing an additional 994,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,602,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,631,000 after purchasing an additional 788,010 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 36.94%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

