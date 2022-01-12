Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EGLE. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $45.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a market capitalization of $623.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $56.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $153.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.85 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 20.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 56.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 209,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 27.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,834 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after buying an additional 43,981 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 670.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth about $564,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.