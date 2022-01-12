Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Lowered to $72.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLBE. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.56.

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $49.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.25. Global-e Online has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Global-e Online by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Global-e Online by 9.6% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global-e Online by 361.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global-e Online by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

