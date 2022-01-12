Kimco Realty Corp to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kimco Realty in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.81.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 178,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.