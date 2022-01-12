U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on USB. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $92.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

