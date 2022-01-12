Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Lowered by Analyst

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.29. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $83.59 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $83.77. The company has a market capitalization of $110.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,740,909,000 after buying an additional 675,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,481,902,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after purchasing an additional 989,641 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,903 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

