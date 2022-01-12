Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $16.96 Per Share

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $16.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2022 earnings at $17.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.48 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Amgen stock opened at $232.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $562,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Amgen by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after buying an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 139,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

